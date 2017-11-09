‘No disagreement’ between Trump, Xi on N. Korea – Tillerson
There is “no disagreement” between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over North Korea, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday. Xi also shared with Trump specific measures that China is taking to enforce sanctions against Pyongyang, such as restrictions on bank accounts, Tillerson told reporters in Beijing. Neither leader will accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, Reuters quoted the secretary as saying. Trump arrived in Beijing from South Korea on Wednesday.