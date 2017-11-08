Brexit has ‘major issues’ unresolved on citizens’ rights – EU Parliament

“Major issues” must still be resolved on safeguarding citizens’ rights after Brexit, the European Parliament’s negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, said on Wednesday. The statement comes on the eve of another round of divorce negotiations between London and Brussels. Verhofstadt said that London’s assurances on the status of EU citizens living in Britain were not good enough, Reuters reports. British Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said the two sides were very close to a deal. “We don’t recognize reports suggesting that a deal on citizens’ rights is almost finalized. There are still major issues that have to be resolved,” Verhofstadt said.