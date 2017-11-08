Qatar cleared in migrant worker abuse probe – UN labor agency

The UN’s labor agency closed a probe into the alleged mistreatment of foreign workers in World Cup 2022 host Qatar on Wednesday. Activists and leading international labor unions had accused Qatar of subjecting migrant workers to slave-like conditions on jobs that included infrastructure projects for FIFA’s top tournament. The International Labor Organization opened an inquiry in 2014 over whether Qatar had violated its obligations under forced-labor conventions. The emirate has adopted a reform package that includes the introduction of a minimum wage, contracts being lodged with the government so they cannot be changed on arrival in Qatar, and employers no longer being able to prevent staff from leaving the country.