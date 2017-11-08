Austrian police find 400,000 ecstasy tablets worth millions in truck heading to Istanbul

Austrian police and customs officials have found 400,000 ecstasy tablets in a truck headed to Istanbul from Amsterdam, AP reported. The street value of the haul is €4 million (about $4.64 million), according to Andrea Doczy of the Finance Ministry. She said the drugs were found October 31 during searches at a truck terminal near the city of Wels, in Upper Austria province. The pills were hidden behind a load of kitchen appliances in five barrels, two boxes and a tote bag. The Turkish driver, who is in custody, says he was paid €10,000 ($11,590) to transport the drugs to Turkey. Dozcy said an accomplice in Germany had also been arrested and the search continues for other suspects.