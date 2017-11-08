US imposes new travel & commerce restrictions on Cuba

The Trump administration is imposing travel and commerce restrictions on Cuba. The new rules, which will make it harder for Americans to visit the island nation, will be released on Wednesday. Americans wanting to visit Cuba will have to go as part of organized tour groups run by US companies, AP said. A representative of the sponsoring group must accompany the travelers. The Treasury Department is exempting trips booked before Trump announced his Cuba policy on June 16. Americans are banned from doing business with dozens of hotels, shops and other businesses that the State Department says are linked to Cuba’s military.