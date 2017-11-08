US, Chinese companies sign nearly 20 deals worth $9bn during Trump visit

US and Chinese companies signed nearly 20 deals worth a total $9 billion on Wednesday at the start of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Beijing, AFP reported. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang oversaw a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. However, there were no immediate details about the 19 deals. According to Wang, the agreements were merely a “warmup” before Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping oversee their own ceremony on Thursday involving bigger deals. They are expected to include agreements on exports of natural gas and soybeans.