General strike in Catalonia severs transport links

A general strike called by pro-independence campaigners in Catalonia severed transport links on Wednesday. Protesters shut down roads, causing huge tailbacks into Barcelona, and some public transport ran minimum services, Reuters reported. The strike began in response to calls for action by two civic groups – whose heads were imprisoned last month on sedition charges – and a labor union. On the political front, leaders of the region’s secessionist movement are seeking to regain momentum after failing to agree a joint ticket to contest the December 21 election.