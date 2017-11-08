Germany urges N. Korea to accept US talks, calls Trump policies ‘unpredictable’
Berlin urged North Korea on Wednesday to halt its program of missile tests and accept the United States’ offer of talks on its nuclear plans. The statement came hours after US President Donald Trump warned that the Pyongyang “rogue regime” was in “grave danger.” A spokeswoman for Germany’s Foreign Ministry said that US foreign policy under Trump had become “unpredictable,” including in areas like trade policy, Reuters reported.