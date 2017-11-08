Iran to help maintain stability of Lebanon – Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his country will “not hesitate” to help maintain the stability of Lebanon following the resignation of the Lebanese Saudi-backed prime minister. Saad Hariri unexpectedly announced his resignation Saturday from Saudi Arabia. Rouhani’s official website said he contacted his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, Tuesday to assure him that the Iranian leader firmly believes the Lebanese people will overcome “this sedition” and will not let their country become “a battlefield for foreign powers.” The resignation is seen as a reflection of growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, its archrival in the region.