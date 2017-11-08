Putin ready to meet Trump at APEC summit in Vietnam – Russian FM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold a meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Danang, Vietnam on November 10-11, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Wednesday. “We are hearing Trump’s statements that he is planning to hold a meeting with President Putin,” Lavrov said, as cited by RIA Novosti. “President Putin is ready for such a meeting, and the Americans are aware of this,” the minister said. Lavrov added a separate meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson may also take place to discuss bilateral ties requiring a “serious fix,” as well as the Korean crisis, Syrian reconciliation, Iraq, Palestine and Ukraine.