Surprise Trump visit to Korean DMZ canceled due to fog

President Donald Trump was forced to abort an impromptu visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) because of fog on Tuesday. Marine One, which was carrying the president, had flown most of the way from Seoul to the DMZ before turning back after encountering poor weather conditions. The Secret Service and US military made the decision to abort the trip due to safety concerns, an administration official said, ABC News reported. South Korean President Moon Jae-in had accompanied Trump on Marine One, along with General Vincent Brooks who serves as the top US military general in South Korea. A joint visit between a US and South Korean president to the DMZ would have been a “historic moment” that has never taken place before, the White House said. The White House previously stated that the president would not be going to the DMZ because of time constraints, and had called such a trip “cliché.” (ABC News)