French govt backpedals on pledge to cut reliance on nuclear power

France’s environment minister is backing down on promises to sharply reduce nuclear power production. The government will concentrate on reducing fossil fuels instead, AP reports. Nicolas Hulot said Tuesday that it’s too “brutal and unrealistic” to meet earlier pledges to cap the amount of France’s electricity produced by nuclear plants at 50 percent by 2025. President Emmanuel Macron’s government remains committed to reducing nuclear energy and ordered his ministry to produce a new timetable, Hulot added. The minister made clear his priority is weaning France’s economy off fuel that contributes to global warming. The ambitious goals include banning all sales of gasoline and diesel cars by 2040.