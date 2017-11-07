Humanitarian supplies into Yemen halted, UN urges Arab coalition to end blockade

The UN has urged the Arab coalition to end a blockade halting the flow of humanitarian supplies into Yemen. The blockade has further threatened some seven million people who are facing famine-like conditions, AFP said. “If these channels, these lifelines, are not kept open, it is catastrophic for people who are already in what we have already called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” a spokesman for the UN humanitarian office OCHA, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday. Supplies destined for Yemen have been blocked since the coalition closed the country’s borders following a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which was intercepted near Riyadh airport last weekend.