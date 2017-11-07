Fight against ISIS has left trail of ‘huge destruction’ in Iraq - UN

The fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has left behind massive destruction in Iraq, and enormous planning and investment are needed for rebuilding, a senior UN official said on Tuesday. Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat Aisa Kirabo Kacyira told AP that the level of destruction in liberated areas “is really, really huge.” Kacyira is visiting Iraq to evaluate the destruction. More than three million people have been displaced from their homes by the conflict.