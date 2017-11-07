Swiss, French police conduct counter-terrorism raids

A Swiss man and a Colombian woman were among people arrested in Switzerland and France on Tuesday in “counterterrorism” raids, the Swiss Attorney General’s Office (OAG) said. The operation was aimed against people suspected of breaking laws banning Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). The man, 27, was swept up in arrests in France, Reuters reports. The 23-year-old Colombian woman was detained in Switzerland in an investigation that began in June 2016, the OAG said. There was no indication that any “concrete action” or attack had been planned in Switzerland.