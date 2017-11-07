NATO states to agree to send more troops to Afghanistan - Stoltenberg

NATO allies are set to agree on Thursday to increase by some 3,000 personnel the troop levels for the alliance’s Afghanistan training mission, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. About half the additional troops will come from the US and the other half from non-US NATO allies and partner countries, Reuters quoted him as saying. “We have decided to increase the number of troops… to help the Afghans break the stalemate,” Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. The alliance’s defense ministers will meet later this week. Stoltenberg said the soldiers would not have combat roles but would be part of NATO’s train, advise and assist mission called Resolute Support.