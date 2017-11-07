UN World Food Program chief to visit N. Korea amid drought

The head of the UN World Food Program is planning to visit North Korea, which is facing drought and “a lot of people starving.” David Beasley told AP late Monday that “we want to make the case very clearly that innocent children should not starve to death.” The WFP already has a team in North Korea, but Beasley said the agency is asking the government to give it more access so the UN can ensure that those in need are getting assistance. “We don’t want access for spying,” he said. “We want access so we can make sure that people who need the food are getting the food.”