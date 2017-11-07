Turkey PM says US visa move positive, calls for extradition of Gulen

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday described Washington’s move to partially resume issuing visas in Turkey as a positive step. He also said that the US should extradite a cleric accused of orchestrating last year’s failed military coup, Fethullah Gulen, who denies any wrongdoing. “The limited reissuing of visas between the US and Turkey… prior to our visit can be seen as a positive development,” Yildirim said his departure to the US. He is due to meet US Vice President Mike Pence, Reuters said.