Pilot dies after single-engine plane crashes in Russia’s Amur Region

One person has died after an Antonov An-2 single-engine plane crash-landed in Russia’s Amur Region, TASS reports. “A man born in 1953 has died. Another man, born in 1960, suffered from stress, cut wounds,” the chief doctor at the central district hospital, Svetlana Shulga, told the news agency. The surviving crewmember of the chartered plane reportedly refused hospitalization. Earlier, it was reported that an An-2 plane with two crew members onboard suffered an engine malfunction immediately after takeoff which prompted an emergency landing. Unfortunately, the plane did not make it back to the runway, falling some 600 meters short of the airport in the area of the Amurchan village before catching fire on impact. An emergency team dispatched to the scene managed to save one of the pilots. There were no passengers on board. According to the regional Emergencies Ministry, the aircraft belonged to a private company based in Vladivostok.