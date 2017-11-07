Tokyo imposes additional sanctions on 35 entities linked to N. Korean nuclear program

Japan has approved expanding sanctions against North Korea by freezing the assets of 35 more entities and individuals linked to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. The approval of new unilateral measures by the Japanese Cabinet came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed to exert more economic pressure on North Korea in an effort to denuclearize the peninsula. "We absolutely cannot tolerate North Korea's behavior, as it has repeated provocative acts in defiance of a series of warnings from the international community," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday, announcing the measures.