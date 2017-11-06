Shots fired at Greek socialist party HQ

A shooting incident has taken place outside the headquarters of Greece's socialist Pasok party in central Athens as two gunmen fired a round of shots near the building ahead of a televised debate among the candidates for the post of the leader of a socialist alliance, Reuters reports. No one was injured in the incident. "There were about 30 people inside the party's headquarters when at least four shots were fired. Two men were seen leaving the scene on a motorbike," a police official said. According to police, the gunmen could be targeting not the party gathering but police outside of the building.