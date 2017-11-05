Ukrainian leader & US Secretary of State discuss ‘steps’ for UN mission to Donbass

In a phone conversation, Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed “steps for deployment of the international UN mission” to Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbass, a statement from the presidential office said. Earlier this year, Poroshenko said that Kiev had the right to turn to the UN Security Council (UNSC) with a request to deploy peacekeepers. In September, Russia drafted a resolution to the UNSC on sending international peacekeepers to the troubled region, to provide security for the OSCE monitoring mission.