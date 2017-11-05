Manafort offers $12mn in real estate & insurance to avoid house arrest

Paul Manafort, US President Donald Trump's one-time campaign manager now charged with conspiracy against the US, money laundering and other offenses over his lobbying for a Ukrainian political party, has offered $12 million worth of real estate and life insurance assets in exchange for the court lifting his house arrest, according to court documents cited by Reuters. He has also pledged to limit his movements to the states of New York, Washington and Florida. Manafort and his business associate Richard Gates are facing 12-count indictments, to which both have pleaded not guilty.