‘No cooperation with US on N. Korea, only exchange of views’ – Kremlin

Moscow and Washington do not cooperate on the North Korean problem, but engage in “periodic exchanges of views,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday. It can be assumed “with a great deal of certainty,” he added, that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump would discuss the issue if they met. Earlier this week, both Moscow and Washington mulled the probability of a such a meeting taking place on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam, scheduled for November 10-11.