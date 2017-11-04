Russian strategic bombers strike ISIS targets in Syria

Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have conducted an airstrike against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists near the eastern Syrian city of Abu-Kemal in Deir ez-Zor province, the country's Defense Ministry said on Saturday. The bombers provided support for the advancing Syrian Army troops, targeting munitions and weapon stockpiles, as well as field headquarters of IS terrorists. Su-30SM fighter jets scrambled from the Khmeimim Airbase in western Syria gave cover for the long-range bombers. The Tu-22M3 planes flew to Syria from Russian airfields though Iranian and Iraqi airspace and returned home following the successful strikes.