2 killed in mortar attack on Damascus residential area – police source

Two people were killed and many others injured in an attack on the Al-Abbasiyyen residential area in Damascus, Syrian news agency SANA reports, citing a source in the city police command. Armed groups reportedly fired three mortar shells on Saturday in the area, located inside the eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone. It is one of four zones agreed upon by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and approved by the Syrian government in May 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan.