Turkish PM Yildirim to visit US after diplomatic dispute

Turkey’s prime minister plans to visit the US next week following a diplomatic dispute that resulted in the mutual suspension of traveler visas for citizens. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s office said Friday that the trip would take place November 7-11, AP reports. Yildirim is expected to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence, Turkish media say. A Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul was detained last month, damaging already strained ties between the two NATO allies.