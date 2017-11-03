Iraqi forces in control of Al-Qaim city near Syrian border - military

Iraqi forces on Friday reportedly captured the city of Al-Qaim near the Syrian border from the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group, military sources say. “Army troops backed by Hashd al-Shaabi fighters and Arab tribal volunteers have completely liberated Al-Qaim’s city center,” Anadolu news agency quoted Colonel Walid al-Duleimi as saying. “The Iraqi national flag has been raised over the city’s local government headquarters,” he said. The commander added that Iraqi forces have also established control over the nearby Al-Qaim border crossing.