Trump ‘doesn’t remember much’ about meeting with former campaign aide Papadopoulos

US President Donald Trump said Friday he did not remember much about a meeting last year with former campaign aide George Papadopoulos. The ex-aide pleaded guilty this month as part of a federal probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election. Asked about a meeting in 2016 that included Papadopoulos, Trump told reporters: “I don’t remember much about that meeting. It was a very unimportant meeting,” Reuters said.