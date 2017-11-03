Spain judge to decide whether to issue intl arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader

A Spanish judge is deliberating Friday on whether to issue an international arrest warrant for Catalonia’s ousted leader. The previous day, investigative magistrate Carmen Lamela sent Catalan ex-Vice President Oriol Junqueras and seven other former regional ministers to jail without bail. Catalonia’s sacked president, Carles Puigdemont, flew to Brussels this week after Spanish authorities removed him and his 13-member Cabinet from office for pushing ahead with secession. If an arrest warrant is issued, Puigdemont will fight extradition without seeking political asylum, his Belgian lawyer said. A panel of National Court judges will also consider on Friday an appeal to release two separatist activists who were jailed last month in a sedition investigation.