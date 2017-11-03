US may restore N. Korea to list of terrorism sponsors - McMaster

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has said that North Korea could be restored to the list of countries the US believes to sponsor terrorism. “You’ll hear more about that soon,” H.R. McMaster said at a briefing on the eve of Trump’s five-nation tour of Asia, which starts Friday. Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic-weapons threat will be on the agenda for Trump’s meetings with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines during the 12-day trip. This is the president’s first official visit to the region.