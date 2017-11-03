Iraqi forces enter al-Qaim in final offensive on ISIS-held areas

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) militants, the Joint Operations Command said on Friday. Iraqi army and Counter-Terrorism Services units, as well as Sunni tribal forces and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, are participating in an offensive to recapture al-Qaim and Rawa, Reuters reports. The two towns lie in the area near the border with Syria.