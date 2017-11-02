Thousands of Ethiopian troops enter Somalia to fight Al-Shabaab - report

Thousands of Ethiopian troops have crossed into Somalia to join a large-scale offensive against Al-Shabaab extremists, AP has reported, citing border residents. A truck bombing in Somalia’s capital last month killed more than 350 people. Somalia’s president has visited countries in the region to seek more military support. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry has confirmed that troops have mobilized to Somalia. Somalia is preparing for an offensive with African Union forces intended to force Al-Shabaab fighters out of their strongholds in Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions.