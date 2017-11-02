French govt tightens rules for awarding the Legion of Honor

The French government is tightening rules for awarding the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction, AP reported. The number of awardees next year will decrease by 50 percent for civilians, 10 percent for soldiers, and by 25 percent for foreigners, government spokesman Christophe Castaner said. Currently, some 3,200 civilians and 1,300 military staff receive the award every year. Castaner said: “You don’t get it by doing friends favors.” He also noted that the Legion of Honor tends to be awarded mostly to white men over 60 and called for more diversity.