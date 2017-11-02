Audi recalls 5,000 diesel cars over ‘too much nitrogen oxide’ emissions

Audi is recalling almost 5,000 cars in Europe for a software fix after discovering they emitted too much nitrogen oxide, the polluting gas that parent Volkswagen concealed from regulators in the 2015 ‘dieselgate’ scandal. The luxury carmaker said on Thursday it had reported the matter to Germany’s road transport authority KBA. Audi will update the software of the 4,997 A8 model vehicles with 2.4 liter V8 diesel engines, of which 3,660 are in Germany and were made between September 2013 and August 2017, Reuters said.