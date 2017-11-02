6 Russian bombers destroy terrorist arms depots in Syria

A total of six Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have delivered a massive strike against terrorist facilities in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The bombers provided support for Syrian government troops in east Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, and conducted airstrikes on Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) arms depots and command posts near the town of Abu Kamal, TASS said, citing the statement. It has been confirmed that all the designated targets have been destroyed, the military said. It added that the planes took off from Russian aerodromes and flew over Iran and Iraq before returning to base. Su-30SM fighter jets from the Khmeimim Airbase provided cover for the long-range bombers over Syria.