UN says ISIS atrocities in Mosul need intl justice
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) atrocities committed during the battle for Mosul are “international crimes” that Iraqi courts do not currently have jurisdiction over, according to the UN human rights office. In a report published on Thursday, it urged Iraq to accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. The UN also said ensuring justice was key to rebuilding trust and to lasting reconciliation in the country, Reuters reported.