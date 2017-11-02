Number of migrants seeking refuge in Germany doubles in 2 years

The number of people seeking refuge in Germany has more than doubled in the past two years to 1.6 million, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday. Most of these have arrived in the country after fleeing from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. The 1.6 million migrants seeking refuge by the end of last year represents an increase of 113 percent increase compared to 2014, Reuters said. The figure includes people from abroad staying in Germany for humanitarian reasons, people still going through the asylum process, those already granted refugee status or subsidiary protection status, and failed asylum seekers who continue to live in the country.