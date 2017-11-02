Russia deal to supply S-400 missile systems to Turkey exceeds $2bn - official

Russia’s deal to supply S-400 Triumf missile systems to Turkey exceeds $2 billion, TASS quoted Rostec state corporation’s CEO Sergey Chemezov as saying Thursday. “The deal on S-400 with Turkey is worth more than $2 billion,” he said. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on September 12 that Ankara had signed an agreement with Moscow to purchase S-400 missile systems and had made an advance payment. The delivery of S-400 systems could begin within two years, according to Turkish Undersecretary for Defense Industry Ismail Demir.