Australia should stop ‘humanitarian emergency’ at PNG refugee camp - UN

The UN called on Australia on Thursday to stop a “humanitarian emergency” unfolding at a detention center in Papua New Guinea, urging for an end to a tense stand-off between refugees and the authorities. The UN Refugee Agency said it “reiterates its call to Australia to stop a humanitarian emergency unfolding on Manus Island,” AFP reports. The Manus Island camp, set up to hold and process asylum-seekers under Australia’s harsh immigration policy, was officially closed on Tuesday after it was ruled unconstitutional by PNG’s Supreme Court. Around 600 men have locked themselves inside, despite water and electricity being cut and dwindling food supplies, saying they are fearful for their safety if they move to transition centers.