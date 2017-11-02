Moscow expects Damascus to take part in Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi

Moscow expects the legitimate Syrian government to take part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Russia’s presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said on Thursday. He confirmed that representatives of Damascus will take part in the forum, adding that “the issue at hand is an inclusive intra-Syrian national dialogue,” TASS reported. “We proceed from the assumption that both those who support the current government and its opponents should take part in it,” he said. There are many various neutral forces as well, he added.