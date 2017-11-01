Greek govt mulls emergency housing as migrant arrivals from Turkey increase

The Greek government is considering emergency measures to house migrants and refugees confined to Greek islands over the winter months, the migration minister said Wednesday. The move comes following a roughly four-fold increase in the number of daily arrivals from Turkey. Minister Yannis Mouzalas said that average arrivals had jumped since mid-August from about 50 per day to more than 200, AP reports. The government could use ferries or military ships to provide additional housing space if alternatives provided by local municipalities were exhausted.