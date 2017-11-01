France ends state of emergency, critics say new law undermines civil liberties

Two years after militants killed 130 people in attacks across Paris, France has officially ended its state of emergency. This was replaced with the introduction of a new anti-terrorism law that critics say undermines civil liberties, Reuters reports. The security law, effective from Wednesday, gives police extended powers to search properties, conduct electronic eavesdropping, and shut mosques or other locations suspected of preaching hatred. “Some dread that now that we are out the state of emergency there could be a drop in vigilance, it is the opposite,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. The new legislation transposes some of the measures contained in the state of emergency rule into law with some modifications.