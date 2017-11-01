Iraq govt wants parliamentary elections on May 15, PM yet to announce plans

Iraq plans to hold parliamentary elections on May 15, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has not yet clarified whether he plans to seek a new term, Reuters reports. The PM, who holds most executive power, is also commander of the country’s armed forces. The May 15 date was agreed at a government meeting on Tuesday, but it has yet to be approved by parliament. Abadi took over the premiership in 2014.