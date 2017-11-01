Nearly 300 migrants rescued off Libya - coastguard

Libya’s coastguard has rescued nearly 300 migrants from unseaworthy boats as they tried to reach Europe, AFP reported a Navy official as saying Wednesday. The 299 migrants, who included 40 women and 19 children, were picked up early Tuesday in Mediterranean waters off the western city of Zliten, spokesman General Ayub Kacem said. The migrants, of different African nationalities, were plucked from two rubber dinghies without engines and brought back to the Tripoli naval base.