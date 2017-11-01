N. Ireland talks have failed - Sinn Fein

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Wednesday that its talks with the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party aimed at re-establishing a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland had failed, Reuters reported. “Sinn Fein is disappointed that after the last few weeks of negotiations that it has ended in failure,” Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, said. She called on the British and Irish governments “to act urgently to deliver equality” in Northern Ireland, citing the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.