India to purchase over 100 helicopters for Navy in $3.2bn deal - official

India will purchase more than 100 armed helicopters for its Navy to replace its outdated French-designed fleet in a deal worth $3.2 billion, an official said Wednesday. The defense acquisition council approved funding for the purchase of 111 multi-utility helicopters for attack missions, search and rescue, surveillance operations and medical evacuation, AFP reports. India, the world’s largest defense importer, wants to build more of its hardware in country, and the government is inviting global military manufacturers to set up shop as minority partners.