No actions against US media being planned in Russia - watchdog
Russia’s communications watchdog is not currently planning any actions against US media outlets or online social networks, Roskomnadzor head Aleksandr Zharov said on Wednesday. “We are working within the framework of the legal field,” he said, adding that “no concrete actions” are being planned. He said, however, that the watchdog has “enough mechanisms for mirror pressure on US media as response” to American actions against Russian outlets RT and Sputnik.