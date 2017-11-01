Trump criticizes US visa system, pushes ‘merit-based’ program after NYC attack
US President Donald Trump has criticized the nation’s visa system in the wake of Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City that left eight dead. On Wednesday, he blamed Democrats and pressed for a ‘merit-based’ program for immigrants to the US, Reuters said. “The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” Trump tweeted, referring to the Senate Democratic leader.