Facebook, Twitter, Google intimidated by US authorities - Russian deputy FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday that Facebook, Twitter and Google have been intimidated by the US authorities. He was commenting on the recent testimony by the tech giants as part of the investigation into alleged ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia. “I am surprised at these internet giants saying one day that, let’s say, $5,000 was spent on some political advertising, and the next day they say that 40 million US citizens, US voters turned out to be under the influence of some Russian social and political ads,” Sputnik quoted Ryabkov as telling reporters. He also said that US actions toward Russia are moving bilateral relations toward a deadlock. He added that as of today, citizens and organizations of about 70 countries “are in this or that way subject to American sanctions.”